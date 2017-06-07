A Look at Sports: NBA Finals, Belmont Stakes, and More

PARIS (AP) - Novak Djokovic's French Open title defense has ended with a surprisingly lopsided quarterfinal loss to sixth-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria. Djokovic was out of sorts in so many ways, even before a 20-minute third set in which he won only 8 of 34 points. The 23-year-old Thiem faces nine-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal next.

CLEVELAND (AP) - Golden State takes a 2-0 lead over Cleveland going into tonight's Game 3 of the NBA finals. The Cavaliers are looking to turn things around against the Warriors just as they did last year, coming home after losing the first two and winning by a rout in Game 3 before going on to win the finals in seven games.

CINCINNATI (AP) - Scooter Gennett hit four home runs, matching the major league record, and finished with 10 RBIs as the Cincinnati Reds routed the slumping St. Louis Cardinals 13-1. Gennett became the 17th player to homer four times in one game. Josh Hamilton was the previous player to hit four home runs in one game, for Texas against Baltimore in May 2012.

NEW YORK (AP) - Boston Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy says pitchers such as Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka shouldn't be allowed translators on the mound and should instead "learn baseball language." Remy's comments during the NESN telecast of the Boston-New York game quickly drew harsh criticism on social media, with some saying there isn't one universal language for baseball.

NEW YORK (AP) - Classic Empire is out of the Belmont Stakes because of an abscess in his right front foot. Trainer Mark Casse says the abscess is a recurrence of the same problem that bothered the colt after his loss in the Holy Bull in February. Classic Empire was expected to be the favorite at Belmont after coming off a runner-up finish in the Preakness.