A Look at Sports: Missouri S&T, St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Royals, and More

With their spot in the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament already secured – but with bigger goals still within reach – Missouri S&T’s baseball team will close its regular season schedule this weekend when it heads to St. Louis for a four-game series against Maryville University.

Missouri S&T's Monica Weiss and Avery English were named to the All-GLVC Softball team at the GLVC Softball Tournament Banquet while Lori Badalamenti was named as a nominee for the conference's James R. Spalding Sportsmanship Award. Weiss was named to the second team at third base and English picked up third team accolades at pitcher.

Missouri S&T women's golf coach Amy West has announced the signing of five more student-athletes to the inaugural women's golf team at Missouri S&T.

Missouri S&T will look for another pair of high finishes this weekend when the track & field teams head to Rensselear, Ind., to take part in the Great Lakes Valley Conference Outdoor Championships to be held at Saint Joseph's College.

The St. Louis Cardinals' home game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night has been postponed by bad weather. A makeup date was not immediately announced. Adam Wainwright of the Cardinals and Chase Anderson of the Brewers had been set to start the game. The Cardinals said Thursday's game against the Brewers, originally scheduled for 12:45 p.m., had been pushed back to 6:15 p.m. because of the weather forecast.

Nate Karns pitched six innings of one-hit ball, striking out four in his final frame, and the Kansas City Royals cruised to a 6-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

Police are investigating after a woman attending a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game at Busch Stadium was struck by a stray bullet. Police say the 34-year-old victim was inside the ballpark Tuesday during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers when she felt pain in her arm. She went to a first-aid station for treatment. A bullet was later found near her seat. Police believe the bullet came from outside the stadium.

LeBron James scored 39 points, pushing the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 125-103 blowout over the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. The Cavs are up 2-0 on the Raptors, who were blown out for the fifth straight time in Cleveland in the playoffs. Game 3 is Friday night at Toronto's Air Canada Centre.