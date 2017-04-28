A Look at Sports: Missouri S&T, St. Louis Cardinals, and More

In the midst of a tight race to determine which teams will make the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament field, Missouri S&T's baseball team will look to improve its position in the mix as it faces Missouri-St. Louis in a four-game series this weekend. This weekend's series – which was scheduled to take place at the S&T Ballpark – has been moved to Crane Stadium at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Mo., and will begin on Friday afternoon due to the weekend weather concerns in the Midwest. The Miners and Tritons will play a doubleheader Friday starting at 3 p.m. and will look to complete the series Saturday and or possibly Sunday, depending on the weather situation throughout the weekend.

Missouri S&T's softball squad concludes its regular season this weekend heading up north to take on Lewis and Wisconsin-Parkside. The Lady Miners (19-30, 11-15 GLVC) are still battling for the final spot in next week's GLVC Tournament and are currently sitting two games behind Indianapolis for the eighth and final spot. For S&T to make it there it needs to win all four of their games this weekend and get some help along the way.

Dexter Fowler, Greg Garcia and Matt Adams each had three hits as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Toronto Blue Jays, 6-4 on Thursday night to sweep a day-night doubleheader. The Cardinals won the opener, 8-4, in 11 innings on Matt Carpenter's grand slam.

The Chiefs boldly moved up in the NFL draft on Thursday night to select Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes with the 10th overall pick, giving them an heir apparent to veteran Alex Smith. Kansas City sent its first-round picks this year and next year and one of two third-round picks in this year's draft to Buffalo, climbing from the No. 27 pick to take the second QB off the board.

The Miami Dolphins addressed one of their many defensive needs Thursday night by selecting Missouri end Charles Harris with the 22nd pick in the NFL draft.

Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points and Tony Parker added 27 as the San Antonio Spurs eliminated the Grizzlies, 103-96 in Game 6 at Memphis to reach the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Nick Bonino snapped a 2-2 tie with 7:24 left before the Pittsburgh Penguins held on for a 3-2 road win against the top-seeded Capitals in Game 1 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series.