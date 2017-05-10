A Look at Sports: Missouri S&T, Kansas City Royals, Missouri Valley Conference, and More

Back in the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament for the sixth time in seven years, Missouri S&T will look to land the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament this week when it takes part in the event beginning Thursday at U.S. Ballpark in Ozark, Mo. The Miners, who will come into the tournament as the third seed from the GLVC West Division, will face the GLVC East's second seed, Bellarmine, in the opening round Thursday at 12:30 p.m. S&T will play again on Friday against either Drury or Saint Joseph's and a win on either of the two days will extend the Miners' stay in Ozark until at least Saturday.

Pinch hitter Dexter Fowler singled home the tiebreaking run with one out in the ninth inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied from a late four-run deficit for their fifth consecutive victory by beating the Miami Marlins 6-5 Tuesday.

Mike Moustakas homered in the 12th inning, and the Kansas City Royals came back from a four-run deficit to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-6 on Tuesday night.

The Chiefs signed six free agents, including former Louisville wide receiver Jamari Staples, and waived seven other players Tuesday following their rookie minicamp last weekend. The biggest surprise among the cuts was running back Darrin Reaves, who was impressive during training camp with Kansas City last fall.

The Missouri Valley Conference has invited Valparaiso to join the league, replacing Wichita State. The league said Tuesday that its nine members voted unanimously to extend an invite to the Crusaders, who currently play in the Horizon League, effective on July 1. The Valley said it has no further comment on the move pending the negotiation of terms.

San Antonio has a 3-2 lead in the NBA's Western Conference semifinals after Danny Green scored seven of his 16 points in overtime to lead the Spurs past the Rockets, 110-107.

The Ottawa Senators beat the New York Rangers, 4-2 to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since losing to Anaheim in the 2007 Stanley Cup finals.

The Dallas Stars have acquired the rights to goalie Ben Bishop from Los Angeles Kings for a fourth-round pick in next month's NHL draft. Bishop will become an unrestricted free agent unless the Stars sign him before July 1.