A Look at Sports: Missouri S&T, Kansas City Royals, Buffalo Sabres, and More

Missouri S&T was hurt by the long ball early in Thursday's opening round game of the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament, as Bellarmine set the tone by hitting three home runs in the first four innings and went on to defeat the Miners 13-2 at Meador Park. The Miners will play in an elimination game Friday against the loser of the Drury-Saint Joseph's game, a contest set to begin about an hour after the S&T game had concluded.

Major league ERA leader Jason Vargas went seven more scoreless innings, Salvador Perez had a two-run double during a five-run eighth inning and the Kansas City Royals beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-0 on Thursday.

Missouri-Kansas City has hired former Wichita State captain and Kansas State assistant Jacie Hoyt to turn around its struggling women's basketball program. Hoyt was introduced during a news conference Thursday. Hoyt takes over for Marsha Frese, who was fired after going 47-101 in five seasons with UMKC. The Roos were just 10-17 this past season.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 34 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs ripped Houston, 114-75 to advance to the NBA's Western Conference finals against Golden State.

Jason Botterill is the new general manager of the Buffalo Sabres after 10 years in the Pittsburgh Penguins' front office. He takes over three weeks after Tim Murray was fired after three seasons at the post. Botterill's first priority will be hiring a coach to replace Dan Bylsma, who was also fired in Buffalo's second front-office house-cleaning in 3 1/2 years.

A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon has been denied reinstatement by the NFL and can reapply in the fall. Gordon has been suspended several times by the league, including the current ban for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. The 26-year-old Gordon rejoined the Browns last summer, then entered a rehab facility in September.