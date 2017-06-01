A Look at Sports: LeBron James' Home Vandalized, Tiger Woods' DUI, and More

Dexter Fowler hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning to back Carlos Martinez and give the St. Louis Cardinals a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday night. Martinez (4-4) allowed one run on four hits while striking out nine as he pitched into the eighth inning for his third consecutive start to help St. Louis snap a three-game losing streak.

J.D. Martinez and Justin Upton hit two-run doubles with two outs in the third inning as the Detroit Tigers held off the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Wednesday night. Royals starter Ian Kennedy (0-5) walked the bases loaded before giving up the doubles on consecutive pitches.

Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final is Saturday night in Nashville in what amounts to a last stand for the Predators. They were routed 4-1 on Wednesday night by the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Penguins lead the best-of-seven series 2-0.

At the French Open, top-ranked Andy Murray has never lost to a player ranked as low as No. 50 Martin Klizan, his opponent in the second round on Thursday.

Six months after they ended last June, the NBA Finals begin tonight with the same high-powered squads. But this faceoff between the Cavaliers and the Warriors will feature the addition of Kevin Durant, who left Oklahoma City for Oakland in hopes for a chance to win a championship. The Warriors seek to avenge last year's collapse. LeBron James will have the opportunity to add a fourth title in his chase of Michael Jordan's six.

The NBA's best player has been shaken by an off-court incident on the eve of the NBA Finals. Police are investigating vandalism at LeBron James' house in Los Angeles. Someone spray-painted racial slurs on the home's gate. A police spokeswoman says a property manager has indicated the incident may have been captured on surveillance video. James is in Oakland for Thursday night's face-off between the Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors.

Tiger Woods is to be arraigned July 5 in a Palm Beach County, Florida, court on a DUI charge. Police in Jupiter have released video of Woods' DUI arrest. The video was recorded by a dash-cam. Officers on patrol early Monday noticed a Mercedes pulled to the side of the road with the engine running, the brake lights on and a right turn signal blinking and both tires on the left side of the car flat. A breath test registered a blood alcohol level of 0.00 percent. Woods later said his condition was caused by prescription medications.