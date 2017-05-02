A Look at Sports: Kansas City Royals, St. Louis Blues, Cleaveland Cavaliers, and More

Eric Hosmer and Jorge Bonifacio hit two-run homers, and the Kansas City Royals snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 6-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.

Music, barbecue sauces and local sweets are at stake in the Western Conference semifinal between the St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators. Nashville Mayor Megan Berry and newly elected St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson agreed to the bet shortly before the Predators beat the Blues 3-1 on Sunday to take a 2-1 series lead. If the Predators win, the St. Louis mayor owes Barry a basket featuring a blues compilation album, an assortment of local barbecue rubs and sauces, a gooey butter cake and a Blues jersey. If the series goes the other way, the Nashville mayor owes Krewson a basket including a country music album, Nashville barbecue sauces and rubs, Goo Goo clusters and a Predators jersey.

The U.S. Olympic swim trials will be held in Omaha in 2020, the fourth straight time Nebraska's largest city will host the event.

The Cleveland Cavaliers remain unbeaten in the NBA's post-season, handily defeating the visiting Toronto Raptors 116-105 to take a 1-0 lead Monday evening in the best-of-seven semifinal series after sweeping the Indiana Pacers 4-0 in the opening series.

The Houston Rockets made 22 of 50 three-pointers en route to a 126-99 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA's Western Conference semifinal series. The win gives the Rockets a 1-0 lead.

The WNBA will stream 20 games a year over the next few seasons on Twitter in a newly-announced deal.