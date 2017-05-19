A Look at Sports: Kansas City Royals, LeBron James, and More

Danny Duffy tossed seven innings of three-hit ball, Mike Moustakas hit a three-run homer and the Kansas City Royals beat the New York Yankees 5-1 on Thursday night to avoid a three-game sweep.

Corey Perry's shot deflected in off Nashville defenseman P.K. Subban's stick 10:25 into overtime, and the Ducks snapped the Predators' 10-game home playoff winning streak with a 3-2 victory Thursday night that evened the Western Conference finals at 2-2. Game 5 is Saturday night in Anaheim.

Cleveland's LeBron James has been named to the All-NBA first team for a record-tying 11th time, and Houston's James Harden is the lone player to be a unanimous first-team selection this season.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says the two groups bidding to buy the Miami Marlins from Jeffrey Loria are relatively even in their price offers. Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush leads one group, which includes former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter. The other group includes Hall of Famer Tom Glavine and is led by businessman Tagg Romney, son of the former Republican presidential nominee.

Ricky Barnes and James Hahn are co-leaders through 18 holes of the Byron Nelson Classic near Dallas. Barnes and Hahn opened with 6-under 64s.

The opening date for the $2.6 billion football stadium under construction in Inglewood, California, has been pushed back one year to 2020. The stadium will be shared by the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers and was scheduled to open before the 2019 NFL season. The Rams are likely to stay in the Coliseum for the 2019 season, while the Chargers play that year at the 30,000-seat StubHub Center in 2019.