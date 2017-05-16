A Look at Sports: French Open, Tour de France, and More

Three members of Missouri S&T's swimming team have been selected to the College Sports Information Directors of America's academic all-district team for the 2016-17 season. The three selections – seniors Jon Glaser and Miguel Chavez and junior Stuart Mossop– were named in the at-large category, which covers all sports that do not have a specific team for it and all three will be eligible for Academic All-America honors.

The Boston Celtics have advanced to the NBA's Eastern Conference finals by taking Game 7 of their series with Washington, 115-105. Isaiah Thomas delivered 29 points and 12 assists.

Phil Kessel scored late in the third period and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 23 shots as the Pittsburgh Penguins blanked Ottawa, 1-0 to even the NHL's Eastern Conference finals at a game apiece.

The New Orleans Pelicans are keeping general manager Dell Demps and head coach Alvin Gentry at their current positions despite going 64-100 over the last two seasons. Owner Tom Benson and Executive Vice President Mickey Loomis announced their decision to stick with Demps and Gentry, who are both under contract through next season.

Roger Federer says he is skipping the upcoming French Open to concentrate on Wimbledon and the U.S. Open. The 18-time major champion announced on Twitter that bypassing the clay-court season will help him compete on the tour for many years to come. The 35-year-old Federer hasn't played in an ATP event since April 2, when he won the Miami Open.

Former Tour de France winner Jan Ullrich, who admitted to doping in 2013, says he is returning to cycling as sporting director of the classic Rund um Koeln race in Cologne. Ullrich tells the Koelner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper it's "a great honor" to be part of his "absolute favorite race" on June 11. Ullrich won the event in 2003.