A Look at Sports: A Cut Back on NFL Excessive Celebration Penalties and More

Logan Forsythe doubled in a run in the 13th inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 on Tuesday night after a stellar duel between starters Clayton Kershaw and Lance Lynn. Forsythe played for the first time in a month and struck out in his first four at-bats before walking in the 11th and delivering the winning hit in the 13th. His double off Jonathan Broxton (0-1) scored Enrique Hernandez.

Danny Duffy beat the Yankees for the second time in a week and rookie Jorge Bonifacio capped a three-run, seventh-inning rally with a go-ahead, two-run homer that led the Kansas City Royals over New York 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Robbie Glendinning hit a grand slam and Andy Toelken pitched 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief Tuesday as Missouri eliminated Texas A&M 12-7 in the Southeastern Conference tournament. Tenth-seeded Missouri (36-21) earned its seventh straight victory and advanced to the double-elimination portion of the tournament. Missouri faces No. 2 seed LSU (39-17) on Wednesday.

Kyrie Irving poured in 42 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers took a three-games-to-one lead in the NBA's Eastern Conference finals by downing Boston, 112-99.

Craig Anderson handled 45 shots and Mike Hoffman broke a 1-1 deadlock in the third period to send the Ottawa Senators past Pittsburgh, 2-1 in the NHL's Eastern Conference finals.

NFL owners announced a few changes during their meeting in Chicago yesterday, including the reduction of overtime from 15 to 10 minutes. The league gave the 2021 Super Bowl to Tampa Bay and announced that Los Angeles will host the event in 2022. The NFL is also cutting back on excessive celebration penalties.

Michael Andretti's busiest month could turn into his best Indianapolis show: he has four cars in the front three rows of Sunday's Indianapolis 500.

NASCAR has announced several changes to its 2018 schedule, including new tracks in the final 11 races of the season. Under the schedule released Tuesday, Indianapolis Motor Speedway will become the 26th race of the Cup season and final chance to set the playoff field. Las Vegas Motor Speedway will replace Chicagoland Speedway as the opening event in the 10-race playoff series. Chicago moves to a regular-season race in July.