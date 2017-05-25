A Look at Sports: College Basketball, St. Louis Blues, NASCAR, and More

Mike Leake allowed four hits over eight innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1 on Wednesday night. Yadier Molina hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to extend his hitting streak to 13 games. Molina's streak ties Kolten Wong for the Cardinals' longest this season. Leake (5-2) struck out five and walked none. He maintained a National League-leading 1.91 ERA.

Helped by a great first-inning catch that forced center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury from the game with a concussion and sprained neck, Luis Severino won for the first time in a month and led the New York Yankees over the Kansas City Royals 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Outfielder Alex Gordon was reinstated from the paternity list by the Kansas City Royals, who put right-hander Nate Karns on the 10-day disabled list because of nerve irritation in his pitching arm. Gordon was in left field and batting ninth against the New York Yankees on Wednesday night after missing three games for the birth of daughter Joey Lynn.

Cole Freeman had four hits and four RBIs, Caleb Gilbert threw five good innings and LSU beat Missouri 10-3 in the Southeastern Conference tournament Wednesday night.

The Big Ten has changed its baseball tournament schedule because the length of the Purdue-Nebraska game on Wednesday night would have caused the Iowa-Maryland game to start after the event's predetermined 10 p.m. EDT curfew. Nebraska beat the Boilermakers 15-9 in a game that lasted 3 hours, 27 minutes.

Darryl Sydor has returned to the St. Louis Blues as an assistant coach under mentor Mike Yeo. Sydor agreed to a three-year deal Wednesday.

Big Ten player of the year Caleb Swanigan has decided to stay in this year's NBA draft. Swanigan averaged 18.5 points and was second in the nation with 12.5 rebounds for Purdue last season. The sophomore becomes the first Boilermaker to leave school early for the NBA draft since Glenn Robinson was taken No. 1 overall in 1994.

The NBA says Charlotte will host the 2019 NBA All-Star game, two years after the city had been scheduled to handle the contest. The league moved this year's game to New Orleans from Charlotte because of North Carolina's initial law restricting the rights of LGBT people. That law has since been modified.

Robert Yates will be one of the five newest members of NASCAR's Hall of Fame next January. Yates was a NASCAR Cup champion as both an engine builder and owner. He was voted in along with three-time NASCAR Cup championship crew chief Ray Evernham, drivers Red Byron and Ron Hornaday Jr. and broadcaster Ken Squier.