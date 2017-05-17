A Look at Sports: Cardinals v. Red Sox, Yankees v. Royals, and More

Missouri S&T sophomore Amanda Wetzel will compete at the NCAA Division II Track & Field Championships next weekend in Bradenton, Fla., as the NCAA officially announced the field for the meet Tuesday afternoon. The pole vault competition will take place on Saturday, May 27 at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, with the event slated to begin at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time. A total of 21 competitors were selected to compete in the pole vault. Wetzel, who earlier was named to the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association's All-Midwest region team, earned her place in the meet with an automatic qualifying mark in the pole vault.

Six members of Missouri S&T's track & field program have earned all-region honors for the 2017 outdoor season from the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. The six – three from the men's program and three from the women's squad – all finished among the top five in the NCAA Midwest Region in their respective events during the past season to earn the all-region honor. A total of 913 men and 925 women were honored by the USTFCCCA.

Mookie Betts homered and drove in two runs, Jackie Bradley Jr. also went deep and the Boston Red Sox beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 on Tuesday night to take the opener of a two-game interleague series. St. Louis made three errors and lost for just the second time in 10 games. Lance Lynn (4-2) gave up four runs, two earned, and three hits in six innings, striking out four and walking one.

Gary Sanchez hit a three-run homer, Chris Carter added a two-run shot and CC Sabathia got back on track as the New York Yankees rolled to a 7-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

The St. Louis Blues are not bringing back assistant coaches Ray Bennett, Steve Thomas, Rick Wilson and Ty Conklin next season. All four joined the team before coach Mike Yeo took over for the fired Ken Hitchcock in the middle of the season - some of them years ago. Bennett spent 10 years on the staff and Conklin had been with the Blues since 2013. Thomas and Wilson were both hired last June. General manager Doug Armstrong said he and Yeo would work together to fill the vacancies.

The expansion Vegas Golden Knights have reached a multi-year affiliation deal with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. The deal will allow the Golden Knights to transfer players to and from Chicago when the franchise opens NHL play next season.

The Golden State Warriors are heading to San Antonio with a two-games-to-none lead in the NBA's Western Conference finals following a 136-100 dismantling of the Spurs.

The Boston Celtics have won the NBA draft lottery and will have the No. 1 pick next month.

The United States has won Group A at the world ice hockey championship by erasing three one-goal deficits in a 5-3 win over Russia in Cologne, Germany.

Maria Sharapova learned she won't be playing in the upcoming French Open. The president of the French Tennis Federation has denied Sharapova a wild-card entry due to her 15-month suspension for a positive drug test. Sharapova also had to withdraw from the Italian Open in the third set yesterday, citing a left thigh injury.