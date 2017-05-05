A Look at Sports

Missouri S&T's Camille Baker holds the lead in the heptathlon following the first day of competition at the Great Lakes Valley Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships, while a pair of Miners sit among the top three in the decathlon at the midway point. The meet, which will continue Friday with the conclusion of the multi-events and several other events, runs through Saturday at Saint Joseph's College.

Jesus Aguilar's first major league home run broke a seventh-inning tie, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the banged-up St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 Thursday night. Cardinals right fielder Stephen Piscotty left the game after the second inning with a strained right hamstring and center fielder Dexter Fowler came out following the third with a strained right shoulder.

Derek Holland scattered three hits while pitching into the seventh inning, Jose Abreu and Matt Davidson went deep off Ian Kennedy and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 8-3 Thursday to split their four-game series.

The Golden State Warriors are up 2-0 in the NBA's conference semifinals, while the Washington Wizards are within two games to one in their series with Boston. Kevin Durant had 25 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Warriors in a 115-104 triumph over Utah. John Wall scored 24 points and the Wizards held Isaiah Thomas to just 13 points in a 116-89 pounding of the Celtics.

The San Antonio Spurs will spend the rest of the postseason without guard Tony Parker because of a leg injury suffered in last night's rout of Houston.

The New York Rangers have evened their second-round series with Ottawa by posting their second straight 4-1 win over the Senators.

The Carolina Panthers have signed first-round pick Christian McCaffrey. The versatile 5-foot-10, 202-pound running back also played wide receiver and returned kicks while at Stanford before being taken eighth overall in the NFL draft.