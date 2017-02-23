A Look at Sports

Seven members of Missouri S&T's swimming team have been selected to compete at the NCAA Division II Swimming & Diving Championships, slated to begin March 8 as part of the NCAA's D-II Sports Festival in Birmingham, Ala. Two of the S&T individual qualifers are making return appearances to the national meet, led by Jon Glaser, the Great Lakes Valley Conference's "Swimmer of the Year" for 2017. Miguel Chavez, meanwhile, will be making his third trip to the national meet, where he has finished in the top eight in the 200-yard breaststroke in both of his previous appearances.

Missouri S&T will look to move up in the Great Lakes Valley Conference standings this weekend as its track & field teams head to Indianapolis for the league's indoor meet.

Missouri S&T's men's basketball team completes its 2016-17 home schedule tonight by hosting Drury at Billy Key Court. Game time is at 7:30 p.m.

The Missouri S&T Lady Miners close out the regular season hosting eighth ranked Drury on Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m. at the Bullman Multi-Purpose Building.

Jonathan Williams scored 17 points, Justin Tillman had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Samir Doughty added 13 points to lead Virginia Commonwealth past Saint Louis 64-50 on Wednesday for its ninth consecutive win.

Luuk van Bree scored 17 points and Bradley secured its first back-to-back wins of the season with a 77-68 victory over Missouri State on Wednesday night.

Sixth-ranked Oregon kept its hopes alive for a Pac-12 title thanks to Dylan Brooks' 3-pointer with two-tenths of a second left as the Ducks rallied from 16 points down to beat Cal 68-65.

The NBA returns from its week-long All-Star break with six games on the schedule tonight, including the Los Angeles Clippers visiting Oakland to play the NBA champion Warriors.

The four-pitch intentional walk is going the way of the eight-track tape player, the Edsel and the dodo bird. Starting this season, teams will just be allowed to use a hand signal to walk a batter rather than pitching four wide ones at the plate.