Lincoln Museum to Showcase Cubs-Cardinals Rivalry

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum plans to unveil an exhibit chronicling the history of the rivalry between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Museum officials say "Cubs vs. Cardinals: The Rivalry" was developed with the help of both teams and the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The exhibit is to open March 24.

Hall of Fame President Jeff Idelson said in a statement the intent of the exhibit is to "animate the stories associated with one of baseball's most celebrated rivalries."

Items planned for the exhibit includes the second-base bag stolen by the Cardinals' Lou Brock to break the modern record for steals in a season, and the cap worn by Cubs pitcher Kerry Wood when he struck out 20 batters.