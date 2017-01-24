Legislation Passed for Stricter Guidelines in Missouri Civil Justice System

An effort to revamp Missouri’s civil justice system is moving forward in the House. St. Louis Public Radio’s Marshall Griffin reports:

A House committee on Yesterday passed legislation that would place stricter guidelines on who meets the definition of an expert witness called to testify in court cases. Acceptable factors would include whether any scientific theories touted by the witness have been or can be tested, and whether those theories have garnered widespread acceptance within a scientific community. The bill’s backers say it would help make Missouri’s court system more fair, while opponents argue it’s designed to shield big corporations from multi-million dollar awards. GOP governor Eric Greitens voiced support for the proposal in his State of the State Address, during which he quoted a report that called St. Louis, quote, “the worst judicial hellhole in America.” In Jefferson City I’m Marshall Griffin, St. Louis Public Radio.