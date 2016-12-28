Legal Age for Marriage May Be Raised to 17 in Missouri

Legislation pre-filed in the Missouri House would raise the legal age for marriage. Currently, minors as young as 15 can get a marriage license in Missouri with at least one parent’s permission. GOP House Member-elect Jean Evans of St. Louis County wants to raise that age to 17: “There is some evidence that traffickers are bringing young women here to be married off to their abusers. There have been some extreme cases. It’s difficult to investigate because marriage licenses are not filed by age, but the information that I have seen is that the numbers have been climbing.” Evans says many of the 15- and 16-year-old girls receiving marriage licenses in Missouri are marrying significantly older men. The minimum age someone can get a marriage license in Missouri without parental consent is 18.