LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - The Lawrence Public Library is offering light therapy for patrons who may want to try it to combat seasonal depression.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the special lights in the library auditorium effectively replicate effects of sunshine and could work to ease symptoms of seasonal depression - or Seasonal Affective Disorder. There are also comfortable chairs there and plenty of reading material.

Kate Gramlich a readers' services assistant at the library, first approached administrators with the idea earlier this year.

Gramlich says she recognized a need for a welcoming outlet for people who may be struggling with negative feelings that can accompany the shorter, darker days of winter.