Lawmakers Approve Transfer of Historic Missouri Prison Site

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri House has approved a measure that would allow the governor to transfer land near the old Missouri State Penitentiary to Jefferson City.

The bill allows the transfer, sale or conveyance of nearly 32 acres of old prison grounds near the Capitol.

The House approved the measure Monday by a 127-17 vote. It previously passed the Senate and now heads to the governor.

The penitentiary opened in 1836 and was the oldest continually operating prison west of the Mississippi River when it shut down in 2004. Some of the oldest buildings now are used for historical tours.

Part of the property already has been redeveloped with a U.S. courthouse and state office buildings.

Bill sponsor Rep. Mike Bernskoetter says Jefferson City hopes to develop some of the idle land.