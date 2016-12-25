KMST - A Christmas Carol

Christmas Eve 2016 at 7pm, KMST Radio 88.5 broadcast an original pre-recorded production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. You can listen to the broadcast right here via www.kmst.org. The broadcast is produced by John Larson, KMST program director. Missouri S&T, English Professor, Dan Reardon adapted Dickens' novel for radio, and also directed the production. Missouri S&T, English Professor, Jossalyn Larson is Line Producer and Production Coordinator. Our narrator is Jeanne Stanley, director of the Missouri S&T theatre program.

Cast

John Francis, KMST general manager, as Bob Cratchit

Beth Reardon as The Ghost of Christmas Past and Mrs. Cratchit

John Larson as Nephew Fred Holywell and the Ghost of Jacob Marley

Jossalyn Larson as The Ghost of Christmas Present, Janet Holywell, Belle, and Fan

Dan Reardon provided the voice of Ebenezer Scrooge

Other voices provided by S&T faculty, staff and students.

Music in the production is by the S&T Choir, Wind Symphony, and Brass Band, and features an original score by Owen Smith, senior in Physics at S&T.

I hope you enjoy the broadcast!

Sincerely,

John Larson

KMST 88.5

Program Director

