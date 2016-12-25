KMST - A Christmas Carol

Christmas Eve 2016 at 7pm, KMST Radio 88.5 broadcast an original pre-recorded production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. You can listen to the broadcast right here via www.kmst.org. The broadcast is produced by John Larson, KMST program director. Missouri S&T, English Professor, Dan Reardon adapted Dickens' novel for radio, and also directed the production. Missouri S&T, English Professor, Jossalyn Larson is Line Producer and Production Coordinator. Our narrator is Jeanne Stanley, director of the Missouri S&T theatre program.
Cast
John Francis, KMST general manager, as Bob Cratchit
Beth Reardon as The Ghost of Christmas Past and Mrs. Cratchit
John Larson as Nephew Fred Holywell and the Ghost of Jacob Marley
Jossalyn Larson as The Ghost of Christmas Present, Janet Holywell, Belle, and Fan
Dan Reardon provided the voice of Ebenezer Scrooge
Other voices provided by S&T faculty, staff and students.
Music in the production is by the S&T Choir, Wind Symphony, and Brass Band, and features an original score by Owen Smith, senior in Physics at S&T.
I hope you enjoy the broadcast!
Sincerely,
KMST 88.5
Program Director