JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers are kicking off the 2017 legislative session with flowers and a reading of the Bill of Rights.

Yesterday is the first day of session, which runs through mid-May.

Most House members wore red roses on their lapels, and senators wore orange boutonnieres. Ceremonies included listening to the National Anthem and a reading of the Bill of Rights.

Lawmakers were sworn in, and friends and family packed the chambers.

In an unusual moment of tension during a typically sleepy day, outgoing Democratic Secretary of State Jason Kander gave a final speech warning Republican House members not to go too far with voter photo identification policies.

Republican Gov.-elect Eric Greitens stood behind GOP leaders in the Missouri Senate during opening ceremonies.