Kansas Welfare Agency Clarifies Time of Contact With Slain Boy

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas' child welfare agency says it last had contact in February 2012 with a boy who was murdered and fed to pigs in 2015 but had later contact with other family.

The Department for Children and Families on Tuesday clarified an earlier statement about 7-year-old Adrian Jones and his family. The boy's father and stepmother are in prison for his death in Kansas City, Kansas.

A May 5 statement said the department's last contact with the family was February 2012.

The department said Tuesday it was in contact with the stepmother and other family in December 2012. Records also show a social worker talked to the stepmother by phone in October 2013.

The agency said the father and stepmother were separated in 2012 and Adrian lived with his father.