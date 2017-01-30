Kansas City Royals Complete Fundraising for Urban Youth Academy Sport Complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Kansas City Royals and Major League Baseball have raised enough money to fund an Urban Youth Academy sports complex in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports officials said last week the entire project near the historic 18th and Vine district should be finished by September or October.

Construction on the complex designed to attract urban boys and girls to baseball and softball began last April. The project's cost has grown from $14 million to $19 million but supporters were told at a public meeting that fundraising is complete.

Architect Justin Cox said the complex will have baseball fields, a softball field, basketball courts, tennis courts, bleachers and a walking trail. It also will have multipurpose building to provide a year-round free academy for classes and activities.