Kansas City Opens up Airport Terminal Project to Bidding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, says he's opening up for bidding the proposed construction of a single terminal at Kansas City International Airport.

Sly James publicly announced the action Tuesday, saying more firms have expressed interest in competing for the project. He says bids would be accepted for the next three weeks.

Kansas City-based engineering company Burns & McDonnell has submitted a proposal to design, build and privately finance the new terminal, with exclusive rights to the project.

City leaders would like to put the project up for voter approval in November.

The city says it's seeking proposals calling for a 750,000-square-foot terminal with 35 gates but expandable to 42, and a parking garage with at least 6,500 spaces.

The city would retain ownership and operation of the airport.