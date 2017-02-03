Kansas City Man Accused of a Shooting Captured by Surveillance Video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City, Missouri, man is accused of a shooting death that authorities say was captured by surveillance video.

Jackson County prosecutors charged 53-year-old Thomas Midgette Jr. with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the Jan. 21 death of Raymond Jones.

Court documents allege that a friend of Jones told police that after Jones punched Midgette during a dispute, Midgette followed Jones and shot him after the victim fell to the ground. Authorities say that incident was recorded by the area's surveillance cameras.

Online court records don't show whether Midgette has an attorney.