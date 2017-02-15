Kansas City and Johnson County Clash Over Airport Plans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City councilwoman is reviving talks about revamping Kansas City International Airport while calling Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback's pursuit of an airport in Johnson County a "far-off dream."

Councilwoman Jolie Justus brought up the Kansas City airport at a Monday press conference that was called a day after The Kansas City Star reported Brownback and Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer are looking at building a large-scale passenger airport in Johnson County.

Debate on KCI's future has been at a standstill since last year, when the city halted talks of refashioning KCI's three-terminal design into a nearly $1 billion single-terminal airport after polls suggested there wasn't enough community support. Justus says financial help from airlines of a revamped KCI is still on the table.

Justus says a discussion of the airport's future will speed up after an April 4 bond election.