Judge Allows St. Louis Minimum Wage Hike to Begin Friday

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis' embattled minimum wage hike will take effect Friday following a two-year legal fight over the city's effort to require employees to pay workers at least $10 an hour.

A circuit court judge lifted an injunction on Thursday that had blocked a 2015 ordinance from becoming law.

Under the ordinance, St. Louis' minimum wage will rise again in January, to $11 per hour, significantly higher than Missouri's $7.70 minimum.

The city says it's mailing notices to employers. Those who refuse to pay workers the new minimum could face criminal prosecution and loss of their business licenses and occupancy permits.

About 40 cities made similar moves in recent years, including Seattle, Los Angeles and Chicago.