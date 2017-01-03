JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Jefferson City police are investigating the shooting death of a 23-year-old man early New Year's Day.

Police responding to a call at a Jefferson City home about 1 a.m. Sunday found Quonterio Davis with several gunshot wounds. He died later at a hospital.

Several other people were in the home. Police say a 22-year-old Jefferson City man who is believed to be the shooter fled the home. He was later found and taken into custody without incident.

He is being held on possible charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The motive for the shooting has not been determined.