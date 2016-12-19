JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri's Republican electors soon will gather to cast their votes for the next president of the United States. The state's 10 GOP electors are set to vote at 2 p.m. Today in the Capitol.

Eight electors interviewed by The Associated Press said they'll vote for Republican President-elect Donald Trump. AP was unable to interview the two other electors.

The vote typically is a sleepy affair. The voting process has lasted mere minutes in past Missouri elections.

But this year it's being closely watched following an outpouring of pressure from those hoping to stop Trump from taking office.

Despite that, it appears Missouri's electors will stick with the state's choice of Trump.