GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) - Investigators have found evidence that fireworks were being manufactured at a business that exploded and burned in suburban Kansas City.

The explosion at JW Lawn Service in Grandview Tuesday broke windows and caused damage to at least nine houses and 19 nearby apartments and nearly 50 people were evacuated from nearby apartments. Residents from miles away reported hearing the explosion.

No injuries were reported but the building was destroyed.

ATF spokesman John Ham said Yesterday containers with chemicals and other evidence of fireworks manufacturing were found at the business. He says investigators are searching for the source of the ignition.

Ham also said the owner of the business is not a licensed fireworks manufacturer.

Natural gas was ruled out as a cause because business had no natural gas service.