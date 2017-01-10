Eric Greitens touted his military background during his campaign for office, and that theme carried over to Yesterday’s inauguration ceremonies at the Missouri Capitol. St. Louis Public Radio’s Marshall Griffin reports:

…A B-2 stealth bomber from Whiteman Air Force Base flew over the Capitol as Greitens took the oath of office. He began his inaugural address by paying tribute to those who sacrificed their lives:

“Those who have fallen fighting our wars, enforcing our laws, fighting our fires…I know these men and women; I have served with them.”

Greitens is a former Navy SEAL and Iraq war veteran. The day’s festivities included a review of National Guard troops and law enforcement officers, and a ceremony that also counted as heroes farmers, teachers, and families of those who died in the line of duty. In Jefferson City I’m Marshall Griffin, St. Louis Public Radio.

