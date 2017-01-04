“I’ve got your back.” That was the Missouri Governor-elect’s message to law enforcement officers in a visit to Kansas City yesterday afternoon. Brian Ellison of KCUR in Kansas City was there.

Eric Greitens’ stop at the Kansas City Regional Police Academy began with a workout. The governor-elect joined a tactical response team for a rigorous 20-minute workout before speaking to a crowd of a couple hundred law enforcement officers, recruits and their families. Greitens alluded to his own military service in saying he understood their sacrifice.

I want all of our first responders to know when you’re out every night putting your lives on the line, you have from the governor on down people who are going to support you in doing that work.

Greitens, a Republican, referred to the 2014 events in Ferguson as a “national embarrassment” and said they wouldn’t happen on his watch.

He also promised to crack down on violence, guaranteed justice for those who assault police officers and said he would build deeper understanding in communities that have experienced high rates of crime.