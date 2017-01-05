Missouri’s 2017 legislative session is underway. House Republicans reiterated that their first goal is to make Missouri a right-to-work state, but Speaker Todd Richardson says they have several other goals:

“Our priortity to do substantive, meaningful ethics reform has not gone away, and so we’re going to start the session off, as we did last year, with representative (Justin) Alferman’s bill banning lobbyists’ gifts.”

Richardson also says Missouri will see a lot of common ground between House and Senate Republicans and incoming governor Eric Greitens. House Democrats, meanwhile, say they’re going to file bills that mirror every one of Greitens’ campaign promises on ethics reform.