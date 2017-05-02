H&M Officer With Rape Charge Faced Earlier Accusation

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) - A former H&M loss prevention officer who faces two counts of kidnapping and one count of rape was also accused of another incident more than seven months earlier.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 36-year-old Shaun Ivy was accused in August of having an 18-year-old woman drive to a remote spot at the West County Center mall, where he propositioned her in exchange for not jailing her for shoplifting from retailer H&M. A police investigation led to no charges.

Police say Ivy is separately charged with kidnapping a woman April 15 at Chesterfield Mall on suspicion of shoplifting. He's also been charged with allegedly kidnapping and raping a woman from the same mall under similar circumstances March 2.

Phone messages left by the Associated Press for prosecutor Tim Lohmar seeking information on Ivy's attorney were not immediately returned.