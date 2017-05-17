Hawley Seeks Bail Revocation for Former Missouri Sheriff

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is asking that bond be revoked for a county sheriff who was temporarily removed from office after an inmate died from injuries suffered in an altercation at the jail.

Hawley said in a news release Tuesday that he wants former Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson either jailed or barred from interfering in Hawley's investigation into the May 5 death of inmate Tory Sanders.

Hutcheson was charged in April with 18 criminal counts, including robbery and illegal surveillance. A Mississippi County Circuit Court judge refused to deny him bail at the time. Hawley says despite being suspended after the charges, Hutcheson was at the jail and directed the altercation that led to Sanders' death.

Hutcheson's lawyer, Scott Rosenblum, was not available for comment Tuesday.