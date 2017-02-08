Greitens' Budget Proposal Won't Fund UM Medical School Expansion

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Gov. Eric Greitens' current budget proposal for the state's 2018 fiscal year won't fund the new expansions for the University of Missouri Medical School. The Columbia Missourian reports that the information comes on the heels of the governor's January announcement to withhold $4 million of the MU Cooperative Medicine Program's $10 million appropriation for the current fiscal year. Weldon Webb, the university's associate dean for Springfield Clinical Campus Implementation, says the Columbia facility and the new Springfield campus could face tight operating budgets and increased difficulty hiring faculty if state funding is halted.

Webb says the medical school's expansions will proceed as planned for now, and that the funding loss won't affect construction of the university's Patient-Centered Care Learning Center. The $42.5 million facility is expected to be complete this summer.