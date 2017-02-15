Greiten's Budget Cuts Change In-Home Care Requirements

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has proposed cutting about 20-thousand elderly and disabled people out of a program that pays for nursing home care and in-home assistance.

As St. Louis Public Radio’s Durrie Bouscaren reports, nonprofits that run these programs say the move would be devastating.

Missouri’s acting budget director, Dan Haug, told reporters that Greitens’ proposal would save 52-million dollars a year by raising the eligibility requirements for Medicaid patients to get in-home care.

But eligibility for this program isn’t based on income—it’s based on how disabled you are.

Suzan Weller of the Disability Resource Association in Festus says about half of her clients would be caught in the gap.

Hospitals will get flooded, because really there’s really no other place that these individuals can go.

Seniors and people with disabilities make up more than a quarter of Missouri Medicaid enrollees.

I’m Durrie Bouscaren. St. Louis Public Radio.