Governor Greitens Will Suspend Plans for New Dental School

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - Budget cuts announced by Gov. Eric Greitens will suspend plans for a dental school at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin. Missouri Southern planned to open the dental school in partnership with the University of Missouri-Kansas City. On Monday, Greitens withheld $146 million from this fiscal year's state budget, including more than $76 million for higher education. The Joplin Globe reports the cuts included a total of $1.2 million from the $3 million allotted to both universities for the dental school. Missouri Southern president Alan Marble says the schools will try to persuade lawmakers to include the dental school funding in their core funding, rather than as a line item to be appropriated yearly. The dental school was scheduled to start accepting students in the fall of 2018.