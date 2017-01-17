Governor Greitens Will Give State of the State Address Tonight

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - New Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens will outline his policies on jobs, ethics, public safety and education during his first State of the State address tonight on KMST. Spokesman Parker Briden says more higher-paying jobs are a priority for Greitens. He also will touch on so-called labor reform, which likely means a right-to-work law banning mandatory union dues. Briden says other topics Greitens will discuss include restrictions on liability lawsuits to help businesses, changing tax credit policies, paring down state regulations and "civil service reform." Greitens is breaking from tradition and won't present his budget proposal today. Greitens took office earlier this month. This is his first time serving in elected office.