Governor Greitens Prioritizes Education Savings Accounts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is making a school choice measure called education savings accounts a priority this legislative session.

The accounts, which transfer state dollars to parents through a bank account, can be used for educational costs including private school tuition, textbooks, online classes and therapy. Greitens' proposal is that parents of special needs students have access to the accounts.

Proponents say this legislation could open the door for more widespread school choice measures, but opponents argue the law would take money away from already underfunded public schools.

Sen. Ed Emery of Lamar has filed legislation to create the accounts.