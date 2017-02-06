Governor Greitens' New Budget Proposal Gets Mixed Reviews

Governor Eric Greitens’ leaner budget proposal for Missouri’s Higher Education system is getting mixed reviews from lawmakers and university officials. St. Louis Public Radio’s Marshall Griffin reports:

In a written statement, UM System interim president Mike Middleton said while he understands the governor had a difficult decision to make, that decision will make it challenging for the system to, quote, “educate the state’s future workforce,” perform “lifesaving research,” and move the state’s economy forward. Gail McCann Beatty, the top Democrat in the Missouri House, says the cuts will result in tuition hikes and push higher education out of reach for some Missourians. And at least one Republican says Greitens’ Higher Ed cuts would go too far – House member Donna Lichtenegger of Cape Girardeau County says they could jeopardize Mizzou’s status as one of the top 60 research universities in the U-S. In Jefferson City I’m Marshall Griffin, St. Louis Public Radio.