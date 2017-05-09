On Governor Greitens' Desk: Discrimination Lawsuit and Prescription Monitoring Bills

Missouri lawmakers sent one major bill to Governor Eric Greitens’ desk Monday, but another long-sought piece of legislation is in jeopardy. St. Louis Public Radio’s Marshall Griffin sums up the first day of the last week of the 2017 session:

The Missouri House spent several hours debating a bill that would make it harder for people who are fired from their jobs to prove they were discriminated against due to their sex, race or religion. Opponents of the bill say that it legalizes discrimination, but supporters say it’ll cut down on frivolous lawsuits. It passed with a little more than the minimum votes needed.

Meanwhile, negotiators will try to compromise on a measure to create a statewide prescription drug monitoring program, but the Senate says it won’t yield on its demands to have patients’ prescription histories purged from the database after 6 months.

Republican Holly Rehder of Sikeston is the House’s chief negotiator and the bill sponsor:

“We’re still hopeful, but honestly it’s looking bleak.”

A total of 6 new bills were sent to Greitens on Monday.

In Jefferson City, I’m Marshall Griffin, St. Louis Public Radio.