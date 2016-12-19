ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens says he opposes taxpayer money to help build a new soccer stadium in St. Louis, calling the project "nothing more than welfare for millionaires."

Greitens' comments were made Today, one day before the Missouri Development Finance Board is expected to vote on a request to approve $40 million in state tax credits for the stadium. It's unclear how much sway Greitens has since the Republican doesn't take office until Jan. 9.

St. Louis voters in April will be asked to approve an additional $80 million in public funding.

Plans for the new $200 million stadium proposed by the group SC STL were unveiled in November, part of an effort to attract an MLS expansion team.

A spokesman for SC STL declined immediate comment.