George Washington Carver Schoolhouse in Final Stage of Historic Place Designation

NEOSHO, Mo. (AP) - A significant landmark in the history of education of black students is in its final stages before being added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Joplin Globe reports historic preservation consultant Deb Sheals presented the George Washington Carver schoolhouse to the Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation last week. The site was approved and recommended for advancement to the final stage.

The National Park Service is expected to approve the designation within the next 12 weeks in Washington, D.C.

Missouri passed legislation in 1865 requiring districts to provide schools for children regardless of race, but included a provision for segregated schools.

The public school was the first dedicated school for black students in Neosho. Prominent scientist and inventor George Washington Carver attended the school for two years.