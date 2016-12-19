KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Temperatures plummeted in Missouri after freezing rain blanketed roads with ice, causing scores of accidents including some fatalities.

At least three deaths in Missouri were blamed on icy roads Friday after a treacherous mix of snow and freezing rain blasted much of the state. Several more accidents were reported Saturday as more icy rain and snow hit the state.

On Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory for Missouri where wind chill temperatures were forecast as low as 24 below.

Jared Leighton, meteorologist with the weather service in Pleasant Hill, said temperatures Sunday included minus 16 in northern Missouri and minus 9 at Kansas City International Airport.

Leighton says a slight warm up is forecast for Today, with highs in the 30s.