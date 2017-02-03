Founder of Heartland Christian Academy Dies at 89

BETHEL, Mo. (AP) - Charles Sharpe, the millionaire founder of a rural Missouri Christian school where a state raid over discipline tactics led to years of lawsuits, has died.

Sharpe died Wednesday at age 89. The Heartland community website says he had cardiac and renal problems.

Sharpe founded Ozark National Life Insurance Co. in 1964. He used his money in 1996 to open the Heartland community on 18,000 acres in remote northeast Missouri. The development includes Heartland Christian Academy, a K-12 school that includes many students with behavioral problems.

Juvenile authorities raided the school in 2001 amid reports of discipline that included spankings and allegations that misbehaving students were forced to stand in hip-deep manure.

Five employees were charged but none convicted. Several lawsuits were settled in favor of Heartland.