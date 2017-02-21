Former U.S. Senator is Selling his Longtime Home in Missouri

MEXICO, Mo. (AP) - Former U.S. Sen. Kit Bond of Missouri is selling the home that was his primary base during his long political career.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the home in Mexico was built in the 1930s by Bond's parents. It is the last of four homes on what was once a 117-acre estate to be sold out of the family. Bond says he's offering the home and 12 acres but keeping 10 acres that include a successful chestnut grove.

Bond was a U.S. senator for 24 years and also served two terms as Missouri governor.

Since leaving the Senate, Bond has worked as a partner in a St. Louis law firm. He says he wanted to stay in Mexico but it made more sense to move to St. Louis.