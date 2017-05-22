Former Medical Resident Admits Writing Fake Prescriptions

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A former medical resident at St. Louis University Hospital will be sentenced in August for illegally obtaining painkillers.

Kyle Betts pleaded guilty Friday to writing more than 70 fraudulent prescriptions for pain relief drugs such as Percocet and Norco.

Prosecutors say Betts was a resident at St. Louis University Hospital from November 2014 to February 2016.

Betts admitted in a plea agreement that he wrote prescriptions using the names of six people, including family members and former romantic partners.

In some cases, the Medicare and Illinois Medicaid programs funded some of the drugs obtained with the fake prescriptions.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 17.