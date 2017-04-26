Fleeing SUV Strikes Car Leaving Adult and Two Children Critically Injured

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two children and an adult are injured after their car was struck by an SUV fleeing police near Lambert Airport in St. Louis.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. Tuesday on Lambert International Boulevard. Police say a Normandy, Missouri, officer saw an SUV commit a moving violation on Interstate 70 and realized it matched the description of an SUV taken during an armed robbery that occurred hours earlier.

The officer gave chase and the SUV exited at the airport, striking the car. The 30-year-old female driver of the car and a 5-year-old boy are in critical but stable condition. A 9-year-old boy is in critical but unstable condition. A 28-year-old woman is in stable condition.

The 16-year-old SUV driver and two 15-year-old passengers are hospitalized in stable condition.