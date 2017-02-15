Five Confirmed Cases of Mumps in Springfield School District

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Five mumps cases have been confirmed among students in the Springfield school district and one staff member in the nearby Willard district has tested positive.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that students at two different Springfield middle schools recently became ill. Three other Springfield students who live in the same household tested positive earlier in the school year. Health experts have linked the five cases to an Arkansas outbreak.

The Willard district says a staff member at an elementary school stayed home last week and was confirmed to have the mumps over the weekend. KOLR-TV reports that two students at the same school were tested Monday and will be kept at home while they await their results.

Mumps is a viral infection that causes swelling in the salivary glands and cheeks.